The Argentine champion will defend the WBA 'regular' welterweight belt against the Filipino boxing legend on July 15

Published 2:38 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Lucas Matthysse has more than a week to prepare for his mission of retiring Manny Pacquiao as he arrived in Malaysia on Thursday, July 5 – 10 days before the two square off for the World Boxing Association (WBA) "regular" welterweight belt at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

The defending champion Matthysse has been adamant in his desire to put an end to the Filipino boxing legend's storied career and he has immediately put in the work since he arrived in the country.

Llegamos a Malasia kuala Lumpur A post shared by Lucasmatthysse (@lucasmatthysse29) on Jul 4, 2018 at 10:03pm PDT

In a report by BoxingScene.com, the Argentine and his team hit the gym in an attempt to shake off the jetlag from an 18-hour flight. (READ: Matthysse thinks Pacquiao 'not the same fighter' since KO to Marquez)

Pacquiao is still at his hometown in General Santos City and will fly to Kuala Lumpur on Monday, July 9, together with training personnel, supporters and media men.

The only 8-division champion in boxing looks to redeem himself from a points defeat to Jeff Horn in 2017, when he surrendered the World Boxing Organization world welterweight tile. (READ: Manny Pacquiao says age no barrier in bout vs Lucas Matthysse)

Meanwhile, Matthysse, who has a 39-4 record highlighted by 36 knockouts, aims to bank on his punching power against Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), who has not won through stoppage in almost 9 years. – Rappler.com