Published 5:52 PM, July 13, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – What he failed to do the first time, Jerwin Ancajas intends to achieve when he returns to Fresno, California, on September 14 to defend the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown.

The challenger has yet to be named, but international matchmaker Sean Gibbons told the media Friday afternoon, July 13, that it will either be Mexican Alejandro “Peque “Santiago or Chilean Miguel Gonzalez.

Ancajas trounced Jonas Sultan in Fresno on May 26 but was unable to knock his countryman out.

While it was a lopsided victory, it disappointed fight fans somewhat as Ancajas’ previous title defenses against Mexican Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, Japanese Teiru Kinoshita, British Jamie Conlan and Mexican Israel Gonzales were all via stoppages.

According to Gibbons, Ancajas' opponent will be known next week when he talks with venerable promoter Bob Arum, whose Top Rank Promotions holds a six-fight contract with Ancajas.

Personally, Gibbons said he prefers Santiago (16-3-3, 7 knockouts) because he’s younger at 23 and is a Mexican.

Gonzalez is 28 with a better record of 28-1 with 6 knockouts.

The 26-year-old Ancajas (30-1-1 with 20 KOs), who was accompanied by trainer/manager Joven Jimenez and world title contender Mark Barriga, said he’s ready to tangle with either fighter.

“Lagi naman akong handa (I'm always ready)," said Ancajas, who is here with Jimenez to lend support to benefactor Manny Pacquiao.

Fact is, Ancajas, fighting under the banner MP Promotions, bared that he has been training at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, for two weeks already.

So as not to waste time, Ancajas and Jimenez even brought equipment for them to continue training here, where Pacquiao will challenge Argentine Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown on Sunday.

Before Gibbons' announcement, Ancajas was given a ring by IBF president Daryl Peoples for defending his title three times last year.

If Ancajas wins in easy fashion in September, it’s likely that he’ll be given another assignment before 2018 ends.

The biggest name in the division, World Boxing Council super flyweight champion Thai Sriraket Sor Runvisai, is in line for next year. – Rappler.com