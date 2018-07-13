The all-Filipino battle for the vacant WBO welterweight crown has been reset to September 8 at the Los Angeles Staples Center

Published 8:12 PM, July 13, 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – The all-Filipino title duel between Donnie Nietes and Aston Palicte won’t happen in Cebu City, after all.

Instead, their battle for the vacant World Boxing Organization welterweight crown, originally slated August 18, will be held at the Los Angeles Staples Center on September 8.

According to Rodel Mayol, Palictes' trainer, HBO bought the rights for the bout originally held by ALA Promotions, which handles Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino world champion at over 10 years.

Mayol, the former World Boxing Council super flyweight titlist, said they will be training at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood.

Thus far, Mayol has trained Palicte, fighting under the banner of Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions, in three fights in Texas, Las Vegas and the Philippines.

When the US-based Mayol is unavailable, Palicte is being trained by his brother Vicente.

Though Palicte is nine years younger than the 36-year-old Nietes and at 5-foot-7 is four inches taller, Mayol feels that it’s going to be a 50-50 fight.

While Palicte is touted as a heavy puncher with his 24-2, 20 KOs record, Nietes holds a vast edge in experience being a three-division world champion (minimum, light flyweight, flyweight) and holding a 41-1-4, 23 KOs, card.

The winner of the 12-rounder will join Jerwin Ancajas, the International Boxing Federation super flyweight titlist, at the helm of the 115-pound division.

International matchmaker Sean Gibbons said Friday, July 13, he is not inclined to arrange another title clash between two Filipinos following the Ancajas-Jonas Sultan tussle on May 26. – Rappler.com