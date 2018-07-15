Cebuano pride Jhack Tepora takes on Mexican Edivaldo Ortega for the WBA featherweight title

KUALA LUMPUR – For Jhack Tepora, trimming down in the homestretch of a fight poses no problem.

Three days ago, Filipino sportswriters found him wearing a thermal jacket and sweating it out at the makeshift gym of Le Meridien KL.

The unbeaten Tepora (21-0, with 16 knockouts) admitted then he was still 7 pounds over the featherweight limit, but said he’s used to it.

On Saturday morning, the 25-year-old Tepora proved true to his words.

The Cebuano pride, weighed in at 125.4 pounds, even lighter than Edivaldo Ortega, his Mexican opponent for the World Boxing Association featherweight title on Sunday, July 15, at Axiata Arena.

Ortega is older at 28 and more experienced (26-1-1, 12 knockouts), but Tepora thinks he will emerge winner in the battle between explosive southpaws.

Tepora has stopped all but one of his last 12 opponents and gained acclaim with a two-round demolition of South African Lusanda Komanisi in London last October.

According to Tepora,who is being trained by his older brother Jing-Jing, they have thoroughly studied Ortega’s style and will pounce on the Mexican’s perceived flaws.

Unlike Tepora, Ortega claimed he never watched his opponent’s fights.

Apart from Tepora, five other Filipinos are seeing action in the undercards of Manny Pacquiao’s World Boxing Association welterweight title clash with Lucas Matthysse.

Super featherweight prospect Harmonito Dela Torre (19-1, 12 KOs) will tackle China’s Yongqiang Yang (10-0, 7 KOs), while lightweight JR Magboo (17-1, 8 KOs) will test the mettle of Australian George Kambosos Jr. (14-0, 8 KOs), Pacquiao’s chief sparring partner in his preparations for Matthysse.

GenSan’s Vincent Astrolabio (10-1, 7 KOs) will tangle with Japanese Yuuki Kobayashi (13-7, 7 KOs) in a super flyweight 8-rounder while Davao City’s JayAr Inson (15-1, 10 KOs) collides with Australian Terry Tzouramanis (19-3-3, 3 KOs).

Juan Miguel Elorde (25-1, 13 KOs), grandson of the late great Flash Elorde, battles Thai Ratchanon Sawangsoda (12-1, 12 KOs) in a 6-round featherweight tussle. – Rappler.com