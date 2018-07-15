Australian George Kambosos makes short work of Batangas native Jay Ar Magboo in the Pacquiao-Matthysse undercard

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – What he learned from a master teacher, George Kambosos applied in one actual test on Sunday, July 15.

True to his word, the 24-year-old Australian, a prime prospect in the lightweight division, made short work of Jay Ar Magboo, stopping the native of Agoncillo, Batangas, in the second round to stretch his unbeaten run to 15 with 9 knockouts.

Kambosos, whose confidence and skills were boosted by seven weeks of sparring with Manny Pacquiao in General Santos City, earlier said that he’s going to hurt Magboo and even made the slit sign during Saturday’s weigh-in.

Come fight day, Kambosos showed up eager for the kill and Magboo (17-1, 8 KOs) became a hapless victim.

Using his longer reach, Kambosos floored Magboo with a left hook in the first round.

The tattoo-laden Kambosos, being trained by Justin Fortune, Pacquiao’s strength and conditioning, then finished off Magboo with a crippling hook to the body.

Mig carries on Elorde legacy

Juan Miguel “The Boss “Elorde lived up to his illustrious ancestry by stopping Thai knockout artist Ratchanon Sawangsoda in the first round of their junior featherweight opening encounter.

The 31-year-old Juan Miguel, grandson of the late great Gabriel Flash Elorde, floored Sawangsoda in the third round, forcing the referee to call it a halt with just two seconds to go in the round.

It was Elorde’s 26th win, 14 by knockout, against just one loss. The Thai, who has knocked out all of his 12 victims, fell to 12-3.

Nicknamed Mig, Juan Miguel turned pro in 2008 after getting his degree from College of St. Benilde. His parents are Johnny and Liza Elorde, who handled the production of Fight of Champions.

Mthalani bags IBF flyweight title

South African Moruthi Mthalani survived an 11th round knockdown to beat Pakistani Muhammad Waseem for the International Boxing Federation flyweight title.

Mthalani dominated the first seven rounds before getting winded and being tagged with a flurry of punches. He beat the count and withstood Waseem’s furious assault in the 12th and final round to snare the title.

The shorter Mthalani improved to 36-2, 24 knockouts, while Waseem suffered his first loss in nine starts.

Canizales sends foe to hospital

Venezuelan Carlos Canizales battered Chinese hopeful Lu Bin throughout and retained his World Boxing Association light flyweight title by knockout in the 12th round.

The unbeaten Canizales proved to be too skillful and experienced for Lu, who is fighting for only the second time as a pro, and raised his record to 21-0-1 with 17 KOs.

A solid right to the Chin finally floored the durable Lu, forcing the referee to stop the lopsided bout with just one second to go.

Still groggy, Lu was assisted back to his corner where he was given oxygen. He was brought to the hospital on a stretcher as a precautionary measure. – Rappler.com