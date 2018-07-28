The pride of South Cotabato loses his chance to reign as world champion with brother Vic after suffering a TKO loss to Japanese foe Kimura

Published 10:44 AM, July 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine boxer Froilan Saludar missed a chance to make history with his brother Vic as the only Filipino siblings to hold world titles simultaneously.

Challenging for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) flyweight belt, Saludar suffered a 6th-round technical knockout loss to Japanese champion Sho Kimura in Qingdao, China on Friday night, July 27.

The pride of Polomolok, South Cotabato had a promising start before the Japanese pushed the action. Saludar was knocked down once in the 5th round and twice in the 6th before referee Chris Flores stepped in to stop the fight at 0:54 in the 6th round, a report from Philboxing.com said.

A win for Saludar could have made him and younger brother Vic, who recently nabbed the WBO minimumweight belt in Japan, as the only reigning world champion Filipino brothers .

Peñalosa siblings Gerry and Dodie Boy both both won world championships but in different years.

The 29-year-old Saludar saw his 5-fight winning streak snapped as his record fell to 28-3-1 (19 KOs).

Kimura, on the other hand, has won 12 straigth bouts and has not gone the distance in 10 of his last 11 wins. He hiked his record to 17-1-2 (10 KOs). – Rappler.com