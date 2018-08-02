The Argentinian boxing star says he's already proud to have fulfilled his dream of being a world champion

Published 5:23 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Argentinian knockout artist Lucas Matthysse has announced his retirement from boxing, Thursday, August 2, Manila time.

The 35-year-old boxer took to Instagram to thank the sport and all the people who have helped him along the way. He last fought and lost via a 7th-round TKO to Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao for the WBA regular welterweight title last July 15 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"Thanks to boxing for changing my life," Matthysse said in Spanish, as reported by RingTV's Ryan Songalia with translations from Elisinio Castillo. "I am proud that I maintained my career for 10 years at the world level, where I fought with the best in boxing and I fulfilled my dream of being a world champion."

He ends his boxing career with a stellar record of 39 wins (36 KOs) and 5 losses. Aside from being the WBA regular welterweight champion, he also held the WBC interim super lightweight title from 2012 to 2013 and the WBA intercontinental and WBO international welterweight titles until his retirement. – Rappler.com