The rising Filipino ring star puts his IBF super flyweight title on the line for the 6th time

Published 9:47 AM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the third time this year, rising Filipino boxing star Jerwin Ancajas will try to defend his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight title.

According to Bad Left Hook, Ancajas will face Mexico's Alejandro Santiago Barrios on September 29 in California – 4 months after he outpointed compatriot Jonas Sultan in the first all-Filipino world title fight in nearly a century.

The pride of Panabo City has gone undefeated in 17 straight fights and has kept the belt he won in 2016 a total of 5 times. In those triumphs, he did not go the distance in 15 bouts.

Ancajas holds an impressive record of 30-1-1 (20 knockouts).

Santiago, meanwhile, is coming off a draw with Puerto Rican Jose Martinez last March. He carries a 16-2-4 (7 KOs) slate. – Rappler.com