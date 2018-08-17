Cebuano Christian Araneta vies to keep his record unblemished against fellow southpaw Jerry Tomogdan

Published 7:32 PM, August 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Power puncher Christian Araneta aims to crack the world rankings when he tangles with fellow southpaw Jerry Tomogdan for the vacant WBC Asia Silver light flyweight title Saturday night, August 18, at Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Araneta, fighting for the second time after being sidelined by a shoulder injury for over a year, holds a perfect 15-0 record with 13 knockouts, and is regarded as the favorite over the more experienced Tomogdan, 25-9-4, 13 KOs, in the main event of the fight card undertaken by Omega Boxing Gym and Championship Development of the Philippines.

During Friday’s official weigh-in, the 23-year-old Araneta checked in at 107.4 pounds, while Tomogdan came in lighter at 106.6.

“I trained hard for this fight because this is a big step towards achieving my dream of becoming a world champion," Araneta, a Cebuano, said in the vernacular during the press conference also held Friday.

Araneta need not look far for inspiration as he trains alongside newly crowned World Boxing Association interim featherweight champion Jhack Tepora at Omega Boxing Gym in Cagayan de Oro. (READ: Filipino Tepora stops Mexican foe to claim featherweight world crown)

“Kasama ko siya sa gym at lagi niya akong binibigyan ng advice sa training," said Araneta with Tepora standing by his side.

(I'm with him often at the gym and he gives me advice during training.)

Relishing the underdog tag, the 24-year-old Tomogdan, who hails from Valencia, Bukidnon, said he’s capable of blemishing Araneta’s clean slate after undergoing rigid training.

In his last fight in March, the 5-foot-4 Araneta knocked out Ian Ligutan in the second round, while the 5-foot-5 Tomogdan stopped Donny Mabao.

Unbeaten Jaber Zayani of France battles Filipino Eduarto Mancito for the World Boxing Organization Oriental super featherweight crown in the chief support.

Zayani, 14-0 but with only one KO to show, is the slight pick over Mancito, 16-8-2 with 9 KOs, of Iligan, Lanao del Norte.

World Boxing Organization minimumweight champion Vic Saludar also graced the weigh-in supervised by WBO vice president for Asia-Pacific Leon Panoncillo Jr. (READ: Vic Saludar snatches Yamanaka’s WBO 105-pound title in Japan) – Rappler.com