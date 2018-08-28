Filipino boxer Pedro Taduran tries to foil Thai Wanheng Menayothin's bid to surpass Floyd Mayweather's 50-0 mark

Published 1:32 AM, August 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – No matter what happens in his fight agaist Wanheng Menayothin in Thailand on Wednesday, Pedro Taduran will be part of boxing lore.

The young Filipino will either be known as the boxer who ended Menayothin's 50-0 run or the Thai's 51st victim, thereby suprassing Floyd Mayweather's 50-0 record.

Of course, the 21-year-old Taduran, is a greenhorn compared to the 32-year-old Menayothin, who's defending the World Boxing Council minimum weight crown for the 10th time. (READ: Thai 'dwarf giant' Wanheng equals Mayweather's 50-0 record)

The pride of Libon, Albay, now residing in Valenzuela, Bulacan, holds a 12-win, 1-loss slate with 9 knockouts, the only boxing aspect where he seems to be better than the Thai who only has 18 knockouts to show in his ledger.

At 5-foot-4, Taduran is two inches taller than the Thai, but that hardly matters as Menayothin has beaten 21 Filipino challengers thsu far.

Taduran, a southpaw, came in at a light 103.5 pounds during Tuesday's official weigh-in while Menayothin was right on the dot at 105 lbs, which worries his corner somewhat.

The star of Hardstone Boxing Gym arrived in Thailand on Thursday, accompanied by coach-trainer Tacy Macalos and matchmaker Johny Morris.

Also known as Chayaphon Moonsri, Wanheng stopped Panamanian Leroy Estrada in the fifth round in his last fight on May 2.

For his part, Taduran knocked out his last two opponents.

Knowing that Taduran is in for a tough fight in hostile territory, Games and Amusements Board Chair Abraham Mitra promised a cash incentive for the the four-year pro if he upsets Menayothin. – Rappler.com