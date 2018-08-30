Wanheng Menayothin overwhelms Filipino challenger Pedro Taduran to eclipse Floyd Mayweather's 50-0 record

Published 12:48 PM, August 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – He may not be as famous as Floyd Mayweather, but Wanheng Menayothin can claim he's better than the American icon as far as fight record is concerned. The Thai is now 51-0, eclipsing Mayweather's 50-0 before retirement.

The 32-year-old Menayothin proved to be too crafty and experienced for Filipino challenger Pedro Taduran on Wednesday, August 29, posting a unanimous decision to retain the World Boxing Council minimum weight crown for the 10th time in Nakhon Sawan.

The scores were lopsided, 118-108, 115-111, 117-110, but did not reflect the true nature of the 12-round bout as Taduran was deducted two points for a low blow and controlled the 5th round with bunches of punches.

Menayothin thus reasserted his supremacy over Filipino counterparts, with the 21-yer-old Taduran as victim No. 22 out of 51, 18 of whom did not go the distance.

Taduran suffered his second loss in 14 fights with 9 knockouts and will have to claw his way back in the 105-pound division.

Determined to impress his compatriots, Menayothin went on assault in the early rounds and put Taduran on defensive mode.

The pride of Libon, Albay, however, bit back in the fifth and fought well in the middle rounds.

Menayothin, also known as Chayaphon Moonsri, proved better in the latter rounds to extend his ring legacy.

Taduran was accompanied by coach-trainer Tacy Macalos and matchmaker Art Monis to the city 238 km north of Bangkok.

Menayothin, nicknamed the "dwarf giant" for his compact build and heavy hitting style, shot to unlikely fighting fame in May when he dispatched Panamanian Leroy Estrada, equaling "Money" Mayweather's win streak.

His record-busting quest has generated buzz in Thailand and in boxing media outlets.

But it has also been shrugged off as a statistical quirk because of the two very different careers of the famous, flashy American and the soft-spoken Thai.

Menayothin has fought undistinguished rivals on home turf while Mayweather defeated some of the sport's all-time greats including Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya.

Mayweather's fights also come with huge purses, like the $100 million on offer when he was teased from retirement last year to take on MMA star Conor McGregor.

Menayothin's legal name is Chayaphon Moonsri but he also fights under the alias "Five-Star Grilled Chicken" due to a sponsorship deal with a Thai food company.

His latest win brings him level with Mexican flyweight Ricardo Lopez, who retired with 51 wins, one draw and no losses. – with a report from Agence France-Presse