Team Lakay splits its two matches in Shanghai, China

Published 5:32 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay did not get what it probably would have wanted in the ONE Championship: Beyond the Horizon event in Shanghai, China on Saturday, September 8, after splitting its two matches.

Former ONE featherweight champion Honorio "The Rock" Banario saw his 3-year winning fight streak snapped after submitting to Singapore's Amir Khan late in the first round of their co-main event lightweight bout.

Racking up five straight victories, Banario failed to sustain his winning ways as Khan forced him to tap out following a deep rear naked choke with only 7 seconds left in the maiden round.

On the other hand, Edward "The Furious" Kelly served as a silver lining for Team Lakay after winning by disqualification against Singapore's Christian "The Warrior" Lee.

Lee delivered an suplex before finishing Kelly with some ground and pound midway through the first round but the referee deemed the move illegal and declared the Filipino the winner.

Banario fell to 13 wins and 7 losses while Kelly improved to 11 wins and 5 losses.

In the main event, "The Panda" Xiong Jing Nan of China impressed her countrymen after pulling off a technical knockout win over Brazilian challenger Samara Santos to keep the ONE women's strawweight championship.

Xiong got the job done in the third round, thwarting the courageous Santos with a thunderous right hand.

Official results for ONE Championship: Beyond the Horizon:

ONE women’s strawweight championship bout: Xiong Jing Nan defeats Samara Santos by TKO (strikes) at 1:22 minutes of round 3

Lightweight bout: Amir Khan defeats Honorio Banario by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:34 minutes of round 1

Featherweight bout: Edward Kelly defeats Christian Lee by disqualification (Illegal suplex) at 2:21 minutes of round 1

ONE Super Series (Muay Thai) bantamweight bout: Tukkatatong Petpayathai defeats Ognjen Topic by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

ONE Super Series (Muay Thai) bantamweight bout: Han Zi Hao defeats Stergos Mikkios by UD after 3 rounds

ONE Super Series (Kickboxing) catchweight bout (72.5kg): Mustapha Haida defeats Daniel Dawson by KO at 2:14 minutes of round 3

Bantamweight bout: Muhammad Aiman defeats Chen Lei by Submission (rear raked choke) at 4:35 minutes of round 2

ONE Super Series (Muay Thai) flyweight bout: Hakim Hamech defeats Yukinori Ogasawara by KO at 2:59 minutes of round 1

Strawweight bout: Elipitua Siregar defeats Phat Soda by TKO (strikes) at 2:30 minutes of round 1 – Rappler.com