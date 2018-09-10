On Instagram, Pacquiao says he has not received payment for the US rights to his fight against Matthysse, which was broadcast on ESPN Plus

Published 11:14 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao is looking to take promoter Top Rank Boxing to court over what he says is the "non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights" as regards his July 15 fight against Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur.

According to an Instagram post on Monday evening, September 10, Pacquiao said he has not received payment for the US rights to his fight against Matthysse, which was broadcast on ESPN Plus.

"Therefore," Pacquiao added, "I am initiating legal proceedings against Top Rank and all other parties based on the non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights. Thank you."

Pacquiao beat Matthysse in the 7th round of his match, snatching the World Boxing Association (WBA) regular welterweight title from Matthysse in the process.

