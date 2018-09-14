Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas looks all ready to defend his IBF junior bantamweight crown against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios

Published 9:18 PM, September 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Not even Super Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) can prevent Jerwin Ancajas from continuing his training at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

Holed up at the 1,500 square meters compound in Barangay Ramirez due to intermittent rains and strong winds, Ancajas sparred for four rounds at the makeshift ring Friday morning, September 14, to sweat it out and keep his muscles going strong.

Chief trainer Joven Jimenez watched intently, then declared his prized ward is ready for the sixth defense of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight crown against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios on September 29 (September 30 in Manila) at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

“Maganda ang kondisyon. Handang-handa na (He's well conditioned. He's ready),”said Jimenez, also Ancajas' manager.

After taking an afternoon nap, Ancajas did road work at the town's covered court, where he also plays basketball to keep in shape.

Ancajas, who beat compatriot Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision last May in Fresno, California, wants to come up with a more impressive performance against Barrios in order to cement his status as an elite fighter.

The hard grind over, Ancajas is already on the tapering stage of his preparations for Barrios, who's four years younger at 22 and 3 ½ inches shorter at 5-foot-2 ½ .

According to Jimenez, Ancajas sparred for 12 rounds twice last month, with former Wolrd Boxing Organization featherweight titlist Neil John Tabanao, Daniel Lim, Joma Calindog, John Mark Alimane, Miller Alapormina and Alexis Avillar alternating as his partners.

“For me, the more the better,” said Jimenez. “May mabilis, may mabagal, may malakas – iba't-ibang style para hindi tayo masorpresa. (Some are quick, some are slow, some are strong – all the different styles so there will be no surprises).”

Though Ancajas holds a better record (30-1-1, 20 knockouts) than Barrios (16-2-4, 7 knockouts), the pride of Panabo City and adopted son of Magallanes, isn't taking the challenger from Tijuana, Baja California, lightly.

The coming birth of his third child and first daughter, scheduled September 17 to 18, gives Ancajas added motivation and inspiration to succeed on his third fight in the United States.

Team Ancajas is set to fly to San Francisco on Wednesday, September 19. – Rappler.com