Unbeaten Jose Ramirez overpowers Mexican challenger Antonio Orozco to keep his WBC junior welterweight crown

Published 3:31 PM, September 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – There was no feel-out round in the first as both boxers came out swinging in the center of the ring in front of the crowd of 14,000.

Unbeaten Jose Ramirez kept his World Boxing Council junior welterweight title on Friday, September 14, with a unanimous decision over Mexican challenger Antonio Orozco.

The 26-year-old former American Olympian knocked down Orozco twice in the first defense of his title in front of his home crowd at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Ramirez showed off his improved jab, throwing over 1,000 punches as both fighters kept busy from the opening round to the final bell.

"He is a true warrior," Ramirez said of Orozco. "He could have stayed down but he decided to get up.

"The body shot, I was surprised. It was more of a flash knockdown."

Ramirez improved to 23-0 with 16 knockouts as he decided to fight Orozco after his planned fight in July against Danny O'Connor fell through. O'Connor collapsed at the weigh-in after struggling to make weight.

Orozco suffered the first loss of his career in his 28th fight. He came back from two knockdowns and didn't win many rounds against Ramirez but he showed that he can take a punch and keep on ticking.

Ramirez won the title Terence Crawford vacated last year by scoring an impressive unanimous decision victory over Amir Imam in New York at Madison Square Garden.

He recently parted ways with trainer Freddie Roach and switched to Robert Garcia. Ramirez believed he was not getting enough attention from Roach and Garcia promised to make him a priority in his stable of fighters.

"Robert realized the power of my jab," he said. – Rappler.com