Published 3:20 PM, September 16, 2018

LAS VEGAS, United States – Mexico's Jaime Munguia successfully defended his WBO light middleweight crown for the second time on Saturday, September 15, battering outclassed Canadian Brandon Cook to score a one-sided knockout win.

The talented 21-year-old from Tijuana swarmed all over the outmatched Cook from the start of a one-sided undercard contest at the T-Mobile Arena.

Munguia had Cook in trouble with a flurry of punches at both the end of the first and second rounds before unloading in the third.

A series of shots to the body and head as Cook crouched on the ropes forced referee Benjy Esteves to step in to prevent further punishment.

Munguia is one of the divisions brightest prospects and is seen as a potential future opponent for middleweights Gennady Golovkin and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. (READ: Canelo dethrones Golovkin with majority decision win)

Munguia improved to 31-0 with 26 knockouts following the victory as Cook slipped to 20-2.

"With each fight you will see me getting better," Munguia said afterwards.

"I just want to show that I can get better and that I want to face the best, so I can show that I am the best."

Cook, meanwhile, complained of being hit with low blows that went unpunished.

"He kept hitting me in the hip and a lot of low blows, which surprised me because the referee is experienced and didn't give Munguia a warning," he said.

"He's tough, and it is what it is, and I hope to come back soon." – Rappler.com