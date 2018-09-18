The Filipino IBF junior bantamweight champion will fight Alejandro Santiago of Mexico on September 30 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California

Published 11:49 PM, September 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Free of worries, Jerwin Ancajas and his team will fly to the US Wednesday night, September 19, to wrap up preparations for his International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight title fight against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios set September 29 (September 30 in Manila).

His wife and newborn baby girl safely at their home in Magallanes, Cavite, Ancajas is now fully focused on defending the115-pound crown for the 6th time at Oracle Arena, home of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, in Oakland, California.

Ancajas, hailed as the future of Philippine boxing, will be accompanied by trainer/manager Joven Jimenez, world title contender Mark Anthony Barriga, conditioning coach Delfin Boholst, and cutman Todd Makelim.

While Ancajas wants to put up a more impressive performance in his 3rd stint in the US, the 26-year-old pride of Panabo City, isn't looking past Barrios.

Fact is, Jimenez swears Ancajas has never been more intense in their training at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

No wonder, Jimenez said Ancajas is in better condition now than when he beat compatriot Jonas Sultan in Fresno, California, on May 26 by unanimous decision.

Jimenez said he has pitted Ancajas against five sparmates with different styles and with different body builds just to make sure that his prized ward won't be caught off-guard.

“Mahirap kalaban kasi sanay lumaban sa abroad at beterano rin (We are facing a tough opponent who is used to fighting overseas and is a veteran as well.),” said Jimenez, referring to Barrios.

Since Ancajas towers over Barrios by 3 ½ inches, Jimenez took in Jomar Caindog and John Mark Alimane, who are almost the same height as the 5-foot-2 ½ Mexican.

With Ancajas already in peak form, Jimenez said they will no longer spar at Smash Gym which will serve as their training venue in the US.

“Partner play na lang (Just partner play),” said Jimenez, who said that Ancajas tipped at an ideal 120 pounds on Tuesday, September 18.

Not wasting any time, Jimenez said they wouild still train in the morning and afternoon before taking the late flight to San Francisco. – Rappler.com