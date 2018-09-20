The undefeated American boxer plans to extend his record to 51-0 before the Manny Pacquiao rematch

Published 2:06 PM, September 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It seems like Floyd Mayweather is taking his challenge for Manny Pacquiao's welterweight belt seriously as he is planning a tune-up game in Tokyo, Japan.

“I know everybody heard about the Mayweather-Pacquiao fight, but before the Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch, I will be back in Tokyo for a huge boxing event. Stay tuned," confirmed Mayweather (50-0-0, 27 knockouts) of his plans in a video posted by TMZ Sports.

In an Instagram post, the 41-year-old retired boxer called out the Filipino senator-boxer (60-7-2, 39 KOs) for a rematch in the Tokyo ULTRA Music Festival last week, paving way for another blockbuster bout.

According to TMZ Sports, the Tokyo tune-up is targetted to happen at the end of this year, pushing the possibility of a Pacquiao rematch to 2019. The Filipino, however, will be busy with senate commitments as budget deliberations are ongoing until December.

Mayweather already has a short-list of opponents that is not only limited to boxers, but mixed martial artist (MMA) Conor McGregor’s name was not found, reported TMZ.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion forced Mayweather out of retirement for a moneyspinning match between the two stars of their respective sports.

The bout resulted to the American’s 50-0 record via technical knockout (TKO) in the 10th round while generating 4.3 million buys – the second biggest pay-per-view earnings of all time behind the Pacquiao-Mayweather bout in 2015.

Manny Pacquiao, on the other hand, is coming off his own TKO victory over Lucas Matthyse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia last July to bag the World Boxing Association regular welterweight belt.

Although the senator found Mayweather "too boastful," he relishes that challenge and promises to come out in attacking form against his American rival. – Rappler.com