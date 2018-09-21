Team Lakay flyweight Danny Kingad faces Japanese striker Yuya Wakamatsu in Jakarta

Published 10:55 PM, September 21, 2018

JAKARTA, Indonesia – "Parang dumoble ang sipag ko (It's like I'm working twice as hard)," says Danny Kingad as he shares how the birth of his son has affected his training.

Named Gleurdan Adrian, the youngest Kingad has not served as a distraction to the fighter but instead inspired him to focus on his craft.

"Nagbago ang lahat (Everything changed)," says Kingad.

No doubt more will change if Kingad manages to down his opponent, fellow flyweight Yuya Wakamatsu, in ONE Championship: Conquest of Heroes fight card this Saturday, September 22 at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The card will be aired live on ABS-CBN Sports S+A beginning at 10:30 pm Saturday night. The main event is the strawweight title bought between another Pinoy, Joshua Pacio, and Yoshitaka Naito.

Kingad is, like stablemate Eduard Folayang, a member of the Kankana-ey ethnolinguistic group, and he is proud of his Igorot Heritage. The native of Sadanga in Mountain Province has been known to enter into the cage in full Igorot regalia.

Kingad is also in fine form, compiling a 9-1-0 pro record, with his only loss coming to Brazilian Adriano Moraes in a ONE event last year.

Watch Danny in action here from last March when he beat Sotir Kichukov via unanimous decision.

"Mature na mature na siyang lumaban," coach Mark Sangiao says of his 22-year-old charge.

"Pero matetest siya kase magaling din si Yuya, KO artist, 9 KOs din siya so tignan natin ang game plan. I believe every athlete may weakness at tinry namin hanapin ang kay Yuya."

(He is a mature fighter. But he will be tested because Yuya is also very good, with 9 KOs but we will look for his weaknesses.)

Kingad is sure about one matter: He wants this match to be decided on the mat, where he believes he has an advantage.

"Gusto ko ang larong ito nasa ground. Takedown. Kung di ko siya ma-take down, striking."

(I want this match to stay on the ground. Takedown. If I can't take him down, I'm planning to focus on striking.)

The Education student from University of the Cordilleras undoubtedly wants to use this match as a stepping stone for a ONE Championship title shot. But an unusual stumbling block could be standing in his way.

The man with the ONE Championship flyweight belt currently around his waist is none other than fellow Team Lakay member Geje Eustaquio. Kingad sees him all the time in the Lakay gym, but he swears they will never be alone together in a cage.

"Hindi ako papayag na kalabanin ko siya kasi senior ko siya," explains Kingad. "Bago ako pumasok sa gym nandyan na siya. Masyadong malaki ang respeto ko sa kanya."

(I will not allow myself to fight him because he's my senior in Lakay. Before I even entered the gym, he was there. I have too much respect for him.)

The fighter is, however, very open to fighting against another non-Lakay Filipino pugilist.

But before he can even think of belts, Kingad must hurdle his Japanese opponent. Although technique can win fights, he believes heart will carry the day. And that generations of Igorot bravery is very much alive in every punch and kick.

"Meron kasi silang (Japanese) warrior spirit pero mas malakas warrior spirit namin. Yun ang palaging nasa isip ko."

(The Japanese have a warrior spirit but our warrior spirit is stronger. That is what I always keep in mind.) – Rappler.com