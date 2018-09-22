Unable to dazzle in his last fight, the Filipino boxer aims to leave a lasting impression on his third straight title defense in the United States

Published 9:46 PM, September 22, 2018

OAKLAND, California – A week to go before his defense of the International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight crown here, Jerwin Ancajas is ripped and excited to show fight fans why he is being touted as Manny Pacquiao's successor.

Obliging the request of a photographer who left the Philippines with Team Ancajas on Wednesday, Anjacas gladly took off his training shirt to display his well-chiseled upper body.

The hard work and conditioning he did with head trainer and manager Joven Jimenez at the Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite have paid off.

After his training at Smash Gym Friday afternoon, September 21, Ancajas went to the scales and flashed a smile when it registered 120 pounds, just five off the division's weight limit and, in the same stage, lighter than when he beat compatriot Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision on May 26 in Fresno, California.

Still eating complete meals, Ancajas (30-1 with 20 knockouts), intends to shed a pound on Monday, September 24, then proceed at the same rate every day before the official weigh in for his sixth title defense againt Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29in Manila) at the famed Oracle Arena.

With his weight in check, Ancajas and Jimenez are focusing on fine-tuning the ring strategies they have prepared and practiced back home for the shorter – by 3 and a half inches – and younger – by 3 years – Barrios (16-2-4, seven knockouts).

Unable to dazzle against Sultan, Ancajas aims to leave a lasting impression on his third straight title defense in the United States and set a career-defining fight against World Boxing Council counterpart Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (46-4, 41 knockouts) or World Boxing Association 115-pound king Khalid Yafai (24-0, 15 knockouts) of Great Britain.

Ancajas also wants to make the job easier for veteran referee Lou Moret or judges Chris Wilson, Mike Tato and Marshall Walker on fight night.

Assisting Jimenez in preparing Ancajas – jointly promoted by MP Promotions, Joven Sports and Top Rank – are World Boxing Organization mini fyweight title contender Mark Anthony Barriga, conditioning trainer Delfin Boholst, and cutman Todd Makelim. – Rappler.com