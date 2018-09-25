The Filipino champion is right where he wants to weigh

Published 4:47 PM, September 25, 2018

OAKLAND, California – The lights were off, with only the open TV illuminating the room. Jerwin Ancajas, his legs under a thick white blanket and his back leaning on the headboard of the kingsize bed, was resting and talking with Filipino sportswriters Monday night, September 24.

Coming from his second round of training at the fitness center of Oakland Airport Executive Hotel, Ancajas had just taken a meager dinner of red snapper sinigang and a handful of rice. After talking to his wife who was in Magallanes, Cavite, he was lulling himself to sleep.

With weight no longer a concern for his 6th defense of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight crown on Friday (Saturday, September 29 in Manila), Ancajas felt relax.

“Mas maganda ang kondisyon ko ngayon kaysa noong nakaraan,” said Ancajas, referring to his successful fifth title defense against countryman Jonas Sultan last May in Fresno, California. (I'm in a better condition now, than in my previous fight.)

That time, according to Ancajas, he was still 10 pounds above the 115 weight limit less than a week before the fight.

Having learned his lesson, Ancajas and his trainer/manager Joven Jimenez made sure to reach at least 120 pounds before arriving in the United States by way of San Francisco.

After Monday's twin workouts, Ancajas said he tipped 117, which was ideal for Thursday's official weigh-in.

Ancajas bared that he rehydrated to 130 pounds against Sultan on fight night and was a little bit sluggish, reason why Jimenez wasn't satsified with his unanimous decision victory.

Now, Ancajas intends to climb the ring at 128 pounds for his 12-round battle with Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios at Oracle Arena.

The cool weather in the Bay Area turned hot in the afternoon, and Ancajas, along with Jimenez and world title contender Mark Anthony Barriga, basked in the sunlight after their morning training.

With Jimenez's left ankle still hurting, conditioning trainer Delfin Boholst and Filipino-Australian cutman Todd Makelim again alternated doing the punch stick and mitts with Ancajas.

Jimenez barked instructions during the Monday mitts sessions to strengthen Ancajas' short punches. Because Barrios was 3 ½ inches shorter, they are anticipating him to dig in and lunge at Ancajas' body.

Barrios and his chief trainer Romulo Quirarte along with their team, are arriving here Tuesday.

An early meeting with Ancajas may not happen as the stalwart of MP Promotions and Joven Sports is slated to have an interaction with students of Balboa High School in nearby San Francisco in the afternoon.

Anyway, they will surely meet during the press conference on Wednesday to be hosted by revered promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, which is staging the fight card topbilled by the IBF super middleweight non-title fight Jose Uzcategui versus Ezequiel Osvaldo Maderna. – Rappler.com