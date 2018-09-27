Expect a more aggressive and explosive Jerwin Ancajas when the Filipino champion defends his super flyweight crown against Alejandro Santiago Barrios

Published 7:02 PM, September 27, 2018

OAKLAND, California – Making weight is a breeze for Jerwin Ancajas.

Hours away from the official weigh-in on Thursday, September 27, Ancajas hit the limit for his sixth defense of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight crown on Friday, September 28 (Saturday in Manila) at Oracle Arena here.

“Nasa 115 na po si Jerwin (Jerwin is at 115 lbs),” bared Joven Jimenez, Ancajas' trainer/manager Wednesday while having dinner at his room on the sixth floor of Oakland Airport Executive Hotel.

Jimenez, whose swollen left ankle has subsided, was finally able to do the mitts with Ancajas in the evening as training for his fight with Alejandro Santiago Barrios officially ended at the hotel's fitness center.

According to Jimenez, Ancajas even ate slices of fruits and even sipped chicken broth before retiring to his nearby room to sleep and forget for a moment the fight that will be shown over ESPN+.

Just to be sure, Ancajas will skip breakfast and will have his first full meal in two days after the weigh-in set at a function room of the hotel at 11 am.

Mexican challenger Alejandro Santiago Barrios also claims that at 119 pounds upon his arrival here from Tijuana, Mexico, on Tuesday, he'll easily make weight. However, he was spotted sweating it out at the fitness center deep into the night Wednesday and was later seen having just three orange slices, poached egg and a cup of juice for breakfast.

During the press conference presided by Top Rank head honcho Bob Arum at Folsom Street Foundry in San Francisco, both Ancajas, 26, and Barrios, 22, promised to give fans a good, entertaining fight.

Barrios, speaking through an interpreter, said “winning means everything to me and I will try my very best to take the crown.”

Barrios said he feels no pressure going to his 23rd fight with a 16-win, 2-loss, 2-draw record.

Aware of Ancajas' sterling 30-1 record with 20 knockouts, the smaller Barrios said he's prepared to go through 12 rounds and isn't looking for a knockout.

Always humble, Ancajas admitted his victory over compatriot Jonas Sultan last May 26 in Fresno, California was far from impressive. He wants to make amends by being aggressive and explosive in the 12-round bout.

“Pinaghandaan naming mabuti ang laban,”said Ancajas.”Ginawa namin ang mga bagay na di namin dati ginagawa.”

(We really prepared for the fight. We did things in training that we don't usually do.)

It's time for Ancajas to display his full arsenal and wow the fans. – Rappler.com