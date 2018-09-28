Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas puts his IBF super flyweight title on the line for the sixth time

Published 11:20 AM, September 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For the sixth time, Filipino boxer Jerwin Ancajas will put his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight title on the line.

Having gone unbeaten in his last 17 bouts, Ancajas seeks to add Mexico's Alejandro Santiago Barrios in his collection of victims as he defends his IBF belt at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time).

The pride of Panabo City (30-1-1, 20 knockouts) eyes to leave a lasting mark in his third fight in US soil following his unanimous decision win over Jonas Sultan last May that many fans and pundits considered as a letdown.

Ancajas' hunger was evident with him making weight at 115 pounds hours before the bout's official weigh-in. (READ: Ancajas makes weight ahead of Barrios fight)

A win for the 26-year-old could propel him into a career-defining fight against World Boxing Council counterpart Srisaket Sor Rungvisai or World Boxing Association 115-pound king Khalid Yafai.

But standing in Ancajas' way is a determined Barrios (16-2-4, 7 KOs), who has a chance of winning a world title for the first time.

Although deemed as a heavy underdog with his lack of experience, the 22-year-old has been adamant that he is capable of pulling off an upset. (READ: Barrios ready to snatch Ancajas' title)

Fight time is at 10 am (Manila time).

– Rappler.com