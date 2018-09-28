Filipino fighter Genesis Servania faces Mexican Carlos Carlson in the Ancajas-Barrios undercard

Published 3:26 PM, September 28, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – Genesis Servania holds no fear in the ring. He'll fight whoever is in front of him or even the next guy in line.

On Friday night, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time), Servania will be pitted against Mexican Carlos Carlson in a 10-round bout at Oracle Arena here in California.

And if he emerged victorious, Servania is headed for collision with the current scourge of the super bantamweight division, Ghanaian-British Isaac Dogboe.

“Tingin ko kaya naman, nandiyan lang sa harap,” Servania said, referring to Carlson, who totes a 22-4 card with 13 knockouts as against his 31-1, 14 knockouts.

(I think I can beat him, he's just right there in front.)

The unbeaten Dogboe (20-0, 14 knockouts) sowed fear when he knocked out erstwhile unscathed Jessie Magdaleno in the 11th round, stopped Mexican toughie Cezar Juarez in the 5th round and vanquished Japanese Hidenori Otake in the 1st round to retain his WBO super bantam crown.

There are few boxers who dare to call Dogboe out. And Servania is on top of that list.

The 27-year-old Servania, born in Bacolod, resident of Cebu, and now based in Kanazawa, Japan, said he would fight Dogboe anytime, anywhere.

If their duel has really been pre-arranged by Top Inc. on December 8 at Madison Square Garden in New York, Servania offered no objection.

Fact is he relished another opportunity to become world champion after falling short against Mexican Oscar Valdez in their tussle for the WBO

Granting, of course, that Servania prevails over Carlson in their 10-round tussle serving as an undercard of the Jerwin Ancajas-Alejandro Santiago Barrios bout.

Servania, who's now based in Kanazawa, Japan, is best remembered for giving Oscar Valdez (24-0, 19 knockouts) a tough fight before losing by majority decision in their tussle for the Mexican's WBO featherweight title.

Though Servania lost by unanimous decision in their 2017 Fight of the Year contender, Servania made an impact when he downed Valdez in the 4th round.

It was already an achievement considering that Servania's trainer, Mark Gil Melligen, arrived two weeks late due to visa woes. In total, Servania trained for only 5 weeks.

Servania, however, offered no excuses. He trained even harder under the Naoyuki Kashimi boxing stable and is now a victory short of challenging for the crowd again.

Unless, of course, Carlson spoils his plans. – Rappler.com