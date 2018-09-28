Jerwin Ancajas holds advantage but the Filipino champion thinks Mexican foe Alejandro Santiago Barrios may look better than his record

Published 7:31 PM, September 28, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – The stocks are stacked in Jerwin Ancajas' favor when he dangles his world crown against Alejandro Santiago Barrios on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time).

He's taller, longer, stronger, and more experienced than the Mexican challenger.

For Ancajas, however, these built advantages hardly matter. He knows that when they enter the ring at Oracle Arena here in California, they will both be armed by just two hands to throw punches and two feet to move around. A slight slip in defense or a moment of hesitation can change the complexion of their 12-rounder for the International Boxing Federation super flyweight title.

No wonder, Ancajas will remain cautious in heeding his trainer's call for more aggression and explosiveness.

Especially in the opening round, when they will try to figure each other out and test each other's power.

This time, though, the normally patient Ancajas wants to get the job done as quickly as he can.

“Hopefully makasingit at maagang matapos (Hopefully we can sneak in a knockout and end it early),” said Ancajas, who's gunning for his 21st knockout in 30 victories against a lone loss.

He's missing his wife and three chidren, especially little angel Jacey Kiera, who was born September 16, just two days before Ancajas left Magallanes, Cavite, with chief trainer Joven Jimenez en route to San Francisco.

“Siya talaga ang inspiration ko (She's really my inspiration), I couldn't wait to see her and hold her in my arms,” Ancajas told sportswriters at the lobby of Oakland Airport Executive Hotel where the boxers in the 11-fight card have been billeted by Top Rank Inc.

Unable to dazzle in his last title defense against compatriot Jonas Sultan, where he settled for a unanimous decision, Ancajas intends to impress against Barrios, reportedly far better than his record of 16-2-4, 7 knockouts, suggests.

Dismissing notions that Ancajas – who's going for a sixth title defense – will pick him apart because of a 9-centimeter height and 3-cm reach advantage, Barrios promises to grab Ancajas' crown and bring it to his hometown of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

Describing himself as a tactical fighter, Barrios said he's prepared to go the distance and won't strive for the knockout.

Reaping the benefits of a rigid three-month training regimen, Barrios registered 114.6 pounds during Thursday's official weigh-in, slightly heavier than Ancajas' 114.2.

Though he hit the 115-lb limit Wednesday night, Ancajas still decided to wear thick clothing and do some exercises when he woke up Thursday.

With their weight concerns gone, Ancajas and Barrios turn their attention to rehydration and their fight plans charted by Jimenez and Romulo Quirarte Sr, respectively.

After finding out that fighting at 130 lb did not suit him well against Sultan, Ancajas is aiming for 128 lbs against Barrios, who said he doesn't want to gain more than 10 lbs.

Both boxers must bulk up gradually, however, as a second official weigh-in will be done early morning, with none of them supposed to exceed by 10 lb the weights they tallied Thursday.

After being interviewed separately by ESPN starting at 3 pm, Ancajas and Barrios went to their rooms and will remain there, just eating and resting, to conserve their strength.

Ancajas said he will video chat with his family first before going back to bed.

Their soothing words and Jacey Kiera's face will lull him to deep sleep. The calm before the turmoil. – Rappler.com