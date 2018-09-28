Expect a more explosive performance from Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas, says trainer Joven Jimenez

Published 12:15 AM, September 29, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – Joven Jimenez usually tells Jerwin Ancajas to hold back in the early stages of a fight. Not now.

The timid trainer with an infectious laugh has issued novel instructions for Ancajas when he defends the International Boxing Federation super flyeight crown on Friday night, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time) against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios.

“Banat na, that's what I told Jerwin (Just attack, that's what I told Jerwin),” said Jimenez on Thursday. “Of course, I also reminded him to be careful.”

Jimenez, a former enlisted personnel of the Philippine Navy, said he was forced to deviate from his usual wait and see command because fans and fight promoters want a more explosive performance from Ancajas.

“We'll give it to them, but we will proceed with caution,” said Jimenez. “Maganda naman ang kondisyon ni Jerwin ngayon (Jerwin is well conditioned).”

While Ancajas trounced Jonas Sultan by unanimous decision last May, the hard-hitting southpaw was unable to dazzle as he failed to score a knockdown against his compatriot in his fifth title defense in Fresno, California.

According to Jimenez, he can tell from Ancajas' actuations that he was pumped up for his sixth title defense.

“Masaya siya, nakakatawa pa,” said Jimenez. "Kasi kompleto ang training namin ngayon at hindi siya nahirapang kunin ang timbang.”

(He's happy, he's even smiling. We had a complete training this time and he didn't have a hard time reaching his weight.)

Jimenez said Ancajas actually hit 115 pounds Wedndsday night and was at 115.06 when he woke up Thursday morning.

Just to be sure, however, Ancajas insisted on donning a warm suit and doing mild exercises in his room at the sixth floor of Oakland Airport Executive hotel.

The result was he came in 114.2, a little bit lighter than Barrios who checked in at 114.6, both below the 115-pound limit.

Jimenez feels Ancajas will live up to hype this time. – Rappler.com