The Filipino boxing champion sees his 17-fight winning streak snapped as he absorbs his second draw in his professional career

Published 11:40 AM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas struggled in his sixth title defense but nonetheless remained as the International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight king.

The Filipino champion figured in a split draw with Mexican challenger Alejandro Santiago Barrios at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time).

After 12 rounds, the 3 judges scored the bout 116-112 for Ancajas, 118-111 for Santiago and 114-114.

The pride of Panabo City saw his 17-fight winning streak snapped as he absorbed his second draw in his professional career. His record stands at 30-1-2 (20 knockouts).

After 4 consecutive wins via stoppage, this is the second straight time the "Pretty Boy" went the distance following his unanimous decision win over compatriot Jonas Sultan last May.

Although almost 4 inches taller than his foe, Ancajas failed to utilize his size advantage as the shifty Santiago Barrios waited for openings to land his overhand counters.

Ancajas pretty much owned the first 3 rounds behind his patented jabs until Santiago Barrios, touted as a heavy underdog heading into the bout, picked up the pace in the 4th and 5th rounds.

Shots to the body became Ancajas' go-to move but those weren't enough for the judges to rule him as the clear winner.

Santiago Barrios, who earned his second straight draw, now holds a 16-2-5 (7 KOs) record. – Rappler.com