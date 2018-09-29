The pride of Bacolod City floors Carlos Carlson with a perfectly-timed right hand counter in their super bantamweight clash

Published 10:38 AM, September 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino Genesis Servania flaunted his speed and power after knocking out Mexico's Carlos Carlson in the 3rd round of their super bantamweight clash at the Oracle Arena in Oakland on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time).

The pride of Bacolod City floored Carlson with a perfectly-timed right hand counter in the 3rd round of the bout that served as the undercard for Jerwin Ancajas' title defense against Alejandro Santiago Barrios.

Carlson failed to stand up after 10 counts as referee Marcos Rosales stopped the fight with 2:15 left in the third.

In front of a very loud Filipino crowd, Genesis Servania defeats Carlos Carlson via KO in 2:30 of the 3rd round. #UzcateguiMaderna pic.twitter.com/LxyLnd1PFd — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 29, 2018

Servania, who trains and resides in Japan, improved to 32-1 (15 KOs) while Carlson dropped to 23-5 (14 KOs). – Rappler.com