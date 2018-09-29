Genesis Servania's one-punch knockout of Mexican Carlos Carlson proves that the Filipino fighter deserves another shot at a world crown

Published 6:37 PM, September 29, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – Genesis Servania left no doubt he deserves another world title crack with a one-punch knockout of Carlos Carlson in the 3rd round of their bantamweight tussle at Oracle Arena here in California on Friday, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time).



The Bacolod pride caught Carlson with a crackling counter overhand right that momentarily left the Mexican swaying on his legs before eventually going down.

He was given the count and came a fraction of a second short of beating it as referee Marco Rosales cut short the 10-rounder at the 44-second mark.

While the bout was short, it was action-packed with Carlson also catching Servania with jarring punches in the first two rounds.

“Nabigla din ako,” Servania said. “Umatake agad.”

(I was surprised. He attacked right away.)

They traded heavy blows, with Carlson getting the better of the exchanges in the 1st round.

Prepared for another assault in the 2nd round, Servania was soon answering Carlson punches for punches.

Emboldened, Carlson continued his attack in the 3rd and paid dearly for it as Servania unloaded the lethal punch.

“Natatamaan din, pero nasa kondisyon ako (I also got hit, but I'm well conditioned),” said the Japan-based Servania, after paying Ancajas a visit at his dressing room Friday night.

The victory raised Servania's record to 32-1 with 15 knockouts.The blot on his resume came from Oscar Valdez, the unbeaten Mexican World Boxing Organization featherweight champion.

Carlson, who contested Rosales'decision for a while, fell to 22-5 with 13 knockouts.

While a rematch with Valdez is an option, sources said chances are higher for Servania to be lined up against fearsome Ghanaian-British Isaac Dogboe, the World Boxing Organization super bantamweight titlist who's unscathed after 20 fights with 14 knockouts, on December 8 at Madison Square Garden.

Dogboe's last 3 stoppages came against Jessie Magdaleno, Cesar Juarez and Hidenori Otake, in succession, but Servania said he doesn't mind.

He will fight whoever is put infront of him by Top Rank as long as it's for the title.

Meantime, Servania and his trainer Mark Gil Melligen, said they will leave for Nakazawa, Japan, where they are based, Sunday evening.

Servania said he'll resume training soon, always ready for another chance at a world crown. – Rappler.com