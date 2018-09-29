Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas admits to feeling low after failing to deliver a rousing victory against Mexican challenger Alejandro Santiago Barrios

Published 10:32 PM, September 29, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – Holding an ice pack on his swollen right eyebrow and forehead, Jerwin Ancajas was wincing in pain. He swears it was pulsating, throbbing, and wouldn't go away.

“Mas masaki pa to kaysa noong kay Jonas (Sultan),” said Ancajas, referring to the swelling he sustained when he beat his compatriot by unanimous decision last May in Fresno, California.

(It hurts more than the bruises I sustained during my fight against Jonas Sultan.)

The new one was also caused by an accidental clash of heads with Mexican challenger Alejandro Santiago Barrios on Friday night, September 28 (Saturday, September 29, Manila time) here at Oracle Arena in California.

“Akala ko nabiyak, kaya napahawak ako (sa may mata),” said Ancajas, who had to settle for a scrambling draw with Barrios to retain the International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight crown for the sixth time.

(I had to check my eye because it felt like I got hit hard.)

Other than the physical pain, Ancajas was also feeling low for his failure to deliver a rousing victory that would have triggered celebrations back home and set him up for juicier fights.

But with the draw verdict, Ancajas couldn't help but apologize to his teammates in the buildup for the Barrios bout.

“Nadismaya ako kasi hindi ko nakuha (panalo), lalo na sa team ko kasi naghirap din sila,” said Ancajas, referring to Team Ancajas here headed by chief trainer Joven Jimenez.

(I felt disappointed because I didn't get the win, especially for my team who really worked hard.)

The other key members were strength and conditioning trainer Delfin Boholst, cutman Todd Makelim, world title contender Mark Anthony Barriga, trainer Roberto Jalnaiz, Japanese supporter Kei Nadaira, photographer Alvin Go, and volunteer Brendan Gibbons, son of matchmaker Sean Gibbons.

They were later joined by Games and Amusements Board commissioner Mar Masanguid and GAB boxing chief Dioscoro Bautista.

Knowing scoring will be tight, Ancajas threw caution to the wind in the 12th round, gambling on an all-out assault that did not pay dividends.

“Hindi ko sila napasaya,” lamented Ancajas, who swears to continue improving on his craft and change fighting style, if necessary.

“Isang aral ito," said Ancajas. "Kapag world title fight dahat paghandaan lahat, kung anong gagawin ng challenger."

(I faied to make them happy. It' a lesson for me. If it's a world title fight, we really have to prepare well, be read for anything against the challenger.)

At least, it's not too late. – Rappler.com