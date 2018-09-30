After settling for a split draw, Jerwin Ancajas credits his Mexican foe's camp for dissecting his style

Published 10:37 AM, September 30, 2018

OAKLAND, USA – Jerwin Ancajas expected Alejandro Santiago Barros to give him a tough fight. Well, it turned out to be too tight for comfort.

Fact is, Ancajas cited the unheralded Barrios as the toughest fighter he'd face in the ring.

“Siya talaga ang pinakamahirap kong naging kalaban,”Ancajas said Saturday, September 29, hours before his team's departure for San Francisco en route to Manila. “Hindi dahil sa lakas o bilis, dahil sa style.”

(He's the strongest opponent I've faced. It's not because of his strength or speed, but it's his fighting style.)

Ancajas also credited Barrios' corner, led by revered Romulo Quirarte Sr, for dissecting his style. (READ: Jerwin Ancajas retains IBF belt via split draw)

“Pinag-aralan nila talaga ang galaw ko,” said Ancajas, noting the Mexican challenger didn't bite for his feints and found an answer to his movements.

“Pagbato ko, umaatras agad. Pag bitiw ko ng jab, me counter na overhand right,” said Ancajas. “Kaya hindi ako maka-combination.”

(He really studied my moves. When I throw a punch, he backs up. When I unleash a jab, he counters with an overhand right. That's why I couldn't do a combination.)

Only when Ancajas changed tactics starting in the 6th round, reverting to counterpunching and shifting his attack to the body, did he sneak in left straights.

Unfortunately, nothing solid landed because of Barrios' leaned back stance and the Mexican was able to forge a draw that put a dent on Ancajas' sterling title defenses of the International Boxing Federation super flyweight title.

Ancajas stopped challengers Jose Alfredo Rodriguez of Mexico, Teiru Kinoshita of Japan, Jamie Conlan of Ireland, and Israel Gonzalez of Mexico in succession before settling for a unanimous decision over compatriot Jonas Sultan last May 26 in Fresno, California.

Against the shorter Barrios, however, Ancajas failed to dazzle as his timing was off and he couldn't twist around as fast as he used to.

Coupled with Barrios' awkward in and out style, the judges had vastly different perceptions of the 12-round bout.

Judge Michael Tate sided with Ancajas, 116-112, Marshall Walker scored it 118-111 for Santiago, while Chris Wilson saw the fight even, 114-114, for a draw that enabled Ancajas to return home with his belt. (READ: Ancajas gets tested to the hilt, barely keeps crown)

Ancajas said he will relax and spend time with his family first at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, before resuming training for his next fight.

It won't be for long, however, as matchmaker Sean Gibbons wants him and trainer Joven Jimenez to watch Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai dangle his World Boxing Council super featherweight title against Mexican Iran Diaz on Saturday in Bangkok.

Rungvisai is the leading candidate to be Ancajas' next opponent, with the unification bout to be held January 9 in the United States. – Rappler.com