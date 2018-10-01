The 4 Filipinos barely broke sweat as they never went beyond the third round

Published 8:19 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cousins Dave and Carlo Peñalosa, Reymart Gaballo and Marlon Tapales all made quick work of their Tanzanian opponents for an all-Filipino boxing sweep at the SM Skydome on Sunday, September 30.

The 4 Filipinos, who starred in the card promoted by boxing legend Gerry Peñalosa, barely broke sweat as they never went beyond the third round in their respective bouts.

Dave, son of former two-division champion Dodie Boy, kept his record unscathed with a second-round knockout of Twalib Tuwa in their featherweight bout that served as the main event in the card.

Knocking down Tuwa in the 1st round, Dave delivered another nasty left shot to the body with 45 seconds left in the 2nd to completely end the bout as the Tanzanian failed to get up after 10 counts from referee Danrex Tapdasan.

Dave improved to 14-0 (10 KOs) while Tuwa dropped to 21-6-2 (14 KOs).

Interim World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Reymart Gaballo, meanwhile, needed only 2:20 minutes to remain undefeated and earn his 20th win when he defeated Julias Kisarawe via technical knockout.

Kisarawe, whose record fell to 29-7-1 (15 KOs), went down twice no thanks to Gaballo's left shots to the body before referee Ferdinand Estrella stopped the fight.

Former World Boxing Organization bantamweight king Marlon Tapales also impressed following a one-year hiatus with a first-round KO of Goodluck Mrema.



Luck may be on his name but Mrema had nothing good going for him when he was floored with a powerful right hook to the head with 40 seconds left in the 1st.

Tapales hiked his record to 31-2 (14 KOs). Mrema absorbed his second straight loss for a 22-4 (12 KOs) slate.

On the other hand, Carlo demolished Jemsi Kibazange with a third-round TKO to wrest the WBA Asia South flyweight belt.

Carlo, now with a 13-1 (6 KOs) record, unleashed a left jab to the head to end fight just before the bell rang for the third round. Kibazange's slate slipped to 12-3-2 (1 KO) – Rappler.com