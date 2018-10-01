But first, the IBF super flyweight champion wants a shot at a career-defining fight against Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Published 11:30 PM, October 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One more fight at super flyweight before moving up for Jerwin Ancajas.

And if talks proceed smoothly, it's going to be against Thai superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

Joven Jimenez, Ancajas' chief trainer and manager, made this revelation early Monday, October 1, while Team Ancajas was waiting for their luggage from San Francisco, California, at NAIA 1.

"Nag-usap kami nang matagal after ng laban (Ancajas-Alejandro Santiago Barrios) at sinabi ko sa kanya, 'Laspag ka na yata sa 115 dapat na siguro tayong umakyat.'"

(We talked after the fight against Alejandro Santiago Barriors and I told him, "You're body looks like it's done with the 115-pound division, maybe we should move up in weight.")

Instead of an expected dominant performance against Barrios, Ancajas settled for a draw against the shorter Mexican on Friday, September 28, (Saturday, September 29, Manila time) at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

According to Ancajas, his timing was off that night and he felt slight legs cramping from the 6th round onwards.

It was the 6th title defense of Ancajas and – for the second straight time – he failed to stop the challenger.

After knocking out his first four challengers (Jose Alfredo Rodriguez, Teiru Kinoshita, Jamie Conlan and Israel Gonzalez) Ancajas made do with a unanimous decision win over compatriot Jonas Sultan last May 26 in Fresno, California.

While Ancajas had no difficulty making weight, checking at 114.2 pounds, Jimenez noticed that the snap in his punches was waning against Barrios. Jimenez also took the cramping as a warning sign, going down to 115 is already taking a toll on Ancajas body.

Ancajas agreed with Jimenez, but requested for a career-defining fight before clmbing to 118 pounds.

He had Rungvisai, the World Boxing Council super flyweight titlist, in mind.

Rungvisai will be dangling his crown against Iran Diaz on Saturday, October 6, in Bangkok and Ancajas will have the opportunity to size him up.

Given the go-signal by Top Rank Inc., Ancajas and Jimenez will proceed to Bangkok on Friday to watch the fight.

There, they will hook up with matchmaker Sean Gibbons, who'll be flying in from San Francisco, and meet with the camp of Rungvisai to finalize details.

Ancajas said he feels ready to take on Rungvisai, who was a southpaw like him, either in December or January next year.

"Mas comfortable ako sa kaliwete (I'm more comfortable fighting a southpaw)," said Ancajas, who was given arrival honors by the Philippine Navy, where he is a reservist Chief Petty Officer.

Jimenez said he'll allow Ancajas to have total rest for 3 weeks before they resume training.

Most likely for Rungvisai. – Rappler.com