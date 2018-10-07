Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas eyes a unification bout against Thai star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Published 11:55 AM, October 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Srisaket Sor Rungvisai isn’t an impregnable wall, after all.

Sure, his punches are loaded and he can connect with impunity as shown against Mexican challenger Iran Diaz late Saturday, October 6, at Impact Arena in Pak Kret, Thailand.

It was a mismatch, 119-109 twice and 120-108, and the Thai’s World Boxing Council super flyweight crown remained at home.

But the unheralded Diaz exposed Rungvisai’s vulnerability with a flash knockdown that was ruled a slip in the 9th round.

Jerwin Ancajas, Rungvisai’s counterpart in the International Boxing Federation, and Joven Jimenez, his trainer/manager, watched the headliner of ONE: Kingdom of Heroes at ringside.

Overall, the Thai looked formidable. But what lingered on Jimenez’s mind was the small holes on Rungvisai’s armor

Jimenez believes Ancajas can pierce through the Thai’s defenses if they do clash in a unification bout being worked out by international matchmaker Sean Gibbons.

“Madaling tamaan, kasi nasa harap lang, “ said Jimenez, noting that Rungvisai’s style would suit Ancajas well. “Mababa ang depensa at medyo mabagal siya ngayon.”

(He's easy to hit because he just stays in front. His defense is low and he's a bit slower now.)

Rungvisai being a lefty also pleases Jimenez as he believes Ancajas fares better against fellow southpaws.

Ancajas, one week after keeping his title via a draw against Mexican challenger Alejandro Santiago Barrios in Oakland, California, made similar observations.

“Ang estilo ni Rungvisai sugod ng sugod. Nagpapatama bago sumuntok," said Ancajas. “Pag kami naglaban siguro magagawan ng paraan iyong estilo niya.”

(Rungvisai's style is to just keep charging. He'll let you hit him first before he throws a punch. If we get to fight, I think I'd figure out his style.)

According to Ancajas, it will be a career-defining moment if ever he shares the ring with Rungvisai.

“Karangalan kong makalaban si Rungvisai. Alam naman natin na siya ang tinitingala sa 115, “added Ancajas. “Gagawan namin ng paraan na manalo sa laban.”

(It would be an honor to fight Rungvisai. We know that that everyone looks up to him in the 115 division. So if ever, we'd make sure thata we win.)

The 30-year-old Rungvisai holds a 47-4-1 card with 41 knockouts, including twin victories over highly touted Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez and one over Mexican Juan Francisco Estrada, who served as one of the sparring partners of Diaz, now 14-3-3, 6 knockouts.

Team Ancajas returns to Manila Sunday night, hopeful that negotiations with Rungvisai’s camp would be finalized next week. – Rappler.com