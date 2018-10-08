Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai caps off ONE Championship's Kingdom of Heroes card by defending his WBC super flyweight belt

Published 6:30 PM, October 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From staging its first boxing event to hiking its capital, ONE Championship has had a busy yet successful weekend following its Kingdom of Heroes card in Bangkok, Thailand.

Here's what you might have missed from the mixed martial arts promotions:

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Iran Diaz

In the main event that saw ONE Championship present a boxing match for the first time, Thailand's Srisaket Sor Rungvisai kept his World Boxing Council (WBC) super flyweight belt via unanimous decision against Mexico's Iran Diaz.

Although forced to go the distance, Rungvisai still stamped his class against the challenger with the 3 judges scoring the bout 119-109, 120-108 and 119-109 in favor of him.

Srisaket puts on a boxing clinic against Iran Diaz, scoring a unanimous decision win to retain his WBC Super Flyweight World Title! @srisaket_ssr #WeAreONE #KingdomOfHeroes #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/XjvsihgKmA — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 6, 2018

He defended his belt for the third straight time and could be on the way to a unification clash against Filipino and International Boxing Federation super flyweight king Jerwin Ancajas.

Stamp Fairtex vs Kai Ting Chuang

Seeing action before her countrymen, Stamp Fairtex turned in a debut to remember after dethroning China's Kai Ting Chuang via unanimous decision for the ONE kickboxing atomweight title in the co-main event.

A flurry of strikes in the 5th round sealed the triumph for the 20-year-old.

Thailand's own Stamp Fairtex put on a fiery performance against Kai Ting Chuang, scoring the unanimous decision victory & ONE gold! #WeAreONE #KingdomOfHeroes #Bangkok #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/He62myx0Mo — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 6, 2018

Shinya Aoki vs Ev Ting

Two powerhouse names collided and it was Japan's Shinya Aoki who prevailed over Malaysia's Ev Ting.

Aoki needed only 57 seconds to solidify his case for a shot at the ONE lightweight world championship after putting Ting to sleep with an arm triangle in their title eliminator duel.

The Japanese will face the winner between the Philippines' Eduard Folayang and Singapore's Amir Khan, who will vie for the lightweight championship on November 23 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Ramon Gonzales vs Dodi Mardian

Filipino Ramon Gonzales claimed his second straight win in the ONE Championship stage after submitting Indonesia's Dodi Mardian with a rear naked choke at the 3:33 minute mark of 1st round of their flyweight bout.

Robin Catalan vs Hayato Suzuki

While his compatriot Gonzales opened the ONE Championship card with a rousing triump, the Philippines' Robin Catalan was on the receiving end of a submission.

Catalan was forced to tap out with 3:42 minutes into the 2nd round of his strawweight bout against Japanese grappler Hayato Suzuki, who caught him off guard with a rear naked choke.

ONE Championship hikes total capital to over $250 million



ONE Championship announced on Monday, October 8, that it has closed a $166 million Series D financing round led by Sequoia Capital that hiked its total capital base to over $250 million.

The equity investment further bolsters ONE's market leadership position in the sports media industry in Asia. – Rappler.com