The Filipino boxing icon says he'll focus on American challenger Adrien Broner first before planning a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr

Published 3:12 PM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Having rediscovered his knockout power, Manny Pacquiao intends to pursue an early stoppage over Adrien Broner early next year.

“If I can finish it earlier than 7 rounds, why not?” Pacquiao told reporters Wednesday night, October 17, referring to his scheduled defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Broner in January in the United States.

Badgered by questions relative to boxing after he was formally introduced as the new ambassador of International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Handa, Pacquiao announced that Broner is going to be his next opponent.

Pacquiao said he is 90 percent sure about the Broner fight, his next this year after knocking out Argentine Lucas Matthysse in the seventh round in May in Kuala Lumpur. (READ: Pacquiao '90%' sure he'll face Broner in January 2019)

That stoppage came 9 years after Pacquiao’s last knockout victory against Miguel Cotto in Las Vegas.

"It's almost final na. It will take place January 12 or 19, but I want it to take place on 12 kasi back to work na ko ng 19," said Pacquiao, who’s also focused on his work as Philippine senator.

(It's almost final. It will take place January 12 or 19, but I want it to take place on the 12th because I'll be back to work on the 19th.)

Determined to regain the fearsome form that made him boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Pacquiao said he’ll start training next week for his 70th fight that he wants to be held in Las Vegas, site of many of his memorable triumphs.

Aware of Broner’s caliber, a four-division world champion with a 33-3-1 record, including 24 KOs, Pacquiao said he’s not looking past the American challenger.

Pacquiao said he would focus on Broner first before thinking of his planned rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr either on May 5 or in June next year.

"Floyd is going to fight on December 31 and I'm going to fight January 12. After that, we'll know," he said. "Basta laban lang tayo. He's coming back, we'll discuss it after Broner."

(We'll just keep fighting. He's coming back, we'll discuss it after Broner.)

If the fight date stays, Pacquiao’s training is certain to be interrupted as he’d be turning 40 on December 17, and because of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

ISPS, through its representative Midori Yamazaki, donated $100,000 (roughly P5.3 million) to Pacquiao's Emmanuel & Jinkee's Foundation, which is providing housing and medical assistance to indigents, particularly those from General Santos City and Sarangani Province.

The rematch with Mayweather became feasible after the unbeaten American champion announced he’d be coming out of retirement to tangle with Pacquiao, whom he beat by unanimous decision in 2015.

Pacquiao wants to avenge that defeat as well. – Rappler.com