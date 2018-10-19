Filipino champion Jerwin Ancajas wastes no time preparing for a potential unification title bout versus Thai Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Published 8:39 PM, October 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jerwin Ancajas won’t stay idle while waiting for the go signal of Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s camp.

The International Boxing Federation junior bantamweight champion will start preparations for a potential unification title collision with his World Boxing Council counterpart on Monday, October 22.

Joven Jimenez, Ancajas' trainer/manager, said the first phase will focus on physical conditioning with Ancajas resuming his morning runs in Magallanes, Cavite, and playing pickup basketball games, his favorite crossover training.

After keeping his title with a split draw against Mexican Alejandro Santiago Barrios last month in Oakland, California, Ancajas, accompanied by Jimenez and international matchmaker Sean Gibbons, went to Bangkok on October 8 to watch the Thai retain his title by unanimous decision against Mexican Iran Diaz. (READ: Ancajas sizes up potential Thai foe Rungvisai)

Ancajas and Jimenez liked what they saw and Gibbons presented a fight offer to Rungvisai’s manager, Thanchai Pisitwutinan, from Top Rank Inc.

If ever a deal is forged, the bout will be held in January in the United States, according to Jimenez.

If Rungvisai’s handlers junk the juicy fight offer, however, Team Ancajas will be looking at Japanese Ryuichi Funai for his 7th title defense and 4th straight in the USA.

The 33-year-old Funai, who holds a 30-7 record with 21 knockouts, the last against Filipino Warlito Parrenas, is ranked No. 3 by the IBF in the 115-pound division.

For Ancajas, 30-1-2 with 20 knockouts, however, tangling with Rungvisai, a fellow southpaw, is top priority before moving up to bantamweight.

In his fight against Barrios, Ancajas, while making weight on his first attempt at the scales, felt a little drained and was a bit sluggish after rehydrating to 125 pounds on fight night.

“Tingin ko piga na siya sa 115,” said Jimenez.

(I think he has already given his all at 115.)

Looking ahead, Jimenez decided to add another dietitian to monitor and supervise Ancajas ‘weight.

“Kailangan bumalik lakas at bilis niya,” said Jimenez, noting that Rungvisai (47-2, 41 knockouts) is strong and packs power in his punches. “Magandang match-up kasi nandiyan lang siya sa harap. Nakikipagsabayan.”

(He needs to regain his strength and speed. It will be a good match-up because he just stays in front. He keeps pace.)

That’s what Ancajas wants. – Rappler.com