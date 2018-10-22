Marvin Tabamo, Ramel Macado, and Ryan Boy Moreno return home with medals

Published 6:50 PM, October 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Three Filipino boxers snared medals in the 39th Tammer Cup, an annual boxing tournament held in Tampere, Finland, over the weekend.

Flyweight Marvin Tabamo clinched gold, while lightweight Ramel Macado and bantamweight Ryan Boy Moreno settled for silver and bronze, respectively, as 3 of the Philippines' 4 sluggers emerged victorious in Finland.

Tabamo won a unanimous decision over Estonia's Serikov Kirill in the finals on Sunday, October 21, while Macado lost a 4-1 verdict to Scotland's Sean Spence.

Moreno, meanwhile, surrendered a close 3-2 decision against his French foe in the semifinals of the four-day tournament.

Light welterweight Sugar Ray Ocana, the fourth boxer sent by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines, lost via stoppage to Norway's Hadi Srour in the first round of preliminaries.

The boxers were accompanied by national coaches Roel Velasco and Romeo Brin. – Rappler.com