This early, Mark Barriga feels ready to take on Mexican-American Carlos Licona for the IBF minimumweight crown on December 1

Published 7:54 PM, October 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Mark Anthony Barriga is peaking in time for his collision with Mexican-American Carlos Licona for the International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown on December 1 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

This was the assurance given by Joven Jimenez, Barriga’s chief trainer and co-manager, on Friday, October 26, after international matchmaker Sean Gibbons confirmed that the twice-delayed bout will be the chief support of Deontay Wilder’s defense of the World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Tyson Fury.

“Maganda ang kondisyon ni Mark, pa-peak na siya," said Jimenez, noting that the 2012 London Olympian is already sparring for 8 rounds against different partners at Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

“Excited na siyang lumaban," noting that Barriga last fought in May when he beat Gabriel Mendoza in an eliminator for the right to challenge for the 105-pound crown vacated by Japanese Hiroto Kyoguchi.

(Mark is in good condition, he's peaking. He's excited to fight.)

As proof of Barriga’s rigid preparations, the 25-year-old pride of Panabo City and MP Promotions is now down to 114 pounds from as heavy as 130.

According to Jimenez, Barriga has gotten stronger with proper nutrition and consistent mitts work.

“I’ve seen Licona’s fights and he wants to go inside. And if he does that, lalabas ang style ni Mark (Mark will get to show his fighting style).”

In case Licona decides to fight from a distance, Jimenez said Barriga is ready to come in.

“Ready kami diyan, hindi lahat ng panahon tatakbo siya (We're ready for that, he won't run all the time)," said Jimenez, explaining that Barriga has only one knockout in 9 victories because he likes to throw punches while moving backward.

The 23-year-old Licona is also unbeaten after 13 bouts with two knockouts.

Apart from Jimenez, conditioning trainer Delfin Boholst and IBF junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas are always present whenever Barriga trains.

After all, Ancajas co-manages Barriga’s ring career with Jimenez. – Rappler.com