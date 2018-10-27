Filipino Randy Petalcorin and Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado clash for the vacant IBF light flyweight crown

Published 8:01 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a battle between explosive punchers when Filipino Randy Petalcorin and Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado tangle for the vacant International Boxing Federation light flyweight crown on Monday, October 29 at Midas Hotel and Casino Tent in Pasay City.

Petalcorin holds an impressive 29-win, 2-loss, 1-draw slate with 22 knockouts, but Alvarado’s record is even scarier at 33-2, 29 knockouts.

Whoever connects the solid punch first, therefore, stands a good chance of joining the roster of 108-pound world champions.

Fact is, the 26-year-old Petalcorin has won his last 6 fights, the latest via knockout of Jade Yagahon in May, while the 29-year-old Alvarado has stopped 14 of his last 15 opponents, including Ivan Meneses Flores in April.

"I have worked so hard to prepare for this fight and claim the world title," said Petalcorin. “Alvarado's record is very impressive but I will treat this fight as a matter of life and death."

The 5-foot-3 Petalcorin has been training at the Sanman Gym in General Santos City under the guidance of head trainer Fernando Lumacad and assistant coaches Jonathan Baat and Marquil Salvana. He has sparred a total of 110 rounds against 4 boxers.

"I am in the best shape so far. I have sacrificed a lot and gave my everything for this fight," said Petalcorin, who won the World Boxing Association light flyweight interim title in 2014.

"Alvarado is a world-class fighter but fights are won in the gym and I am confident I am 100% ready. On October 29, I will get that world title belt and will become a world champion once again."

After two failed attempts, Alvarado is determined to succeed this time.

"Randy is a champion and a good fighter but I need to bring that belt home to Nicaragua," said Alvarado, who arrived in Manila from Managua on Monday night.

“I have waited for so long for this chance and will never let it go. My country is filled with conflicts and tragedies. This win will be my gift to the Nicaraguan people.

"We anticipate Randy's good condition and did our best to be in better shape than him. I have done everything in the gym. Come fight night I am just claiming the win I deserve. Fight in our enemy's turf, we will never let this fight be decided by the judges.”

As proof of his preparedness, Alvarado already made weight at 107.8 pounds on Tuesday.

But Sanman Promotions CEO JC Manangquil is upbeat on his boxer’s chances.

"This has been a good year to us and we pray and hope we will have another world champion come October 29. We are happy to have disciplined and dedicated fighters. Please watch out for Petalcorin. He will come out and win big." said Manangquil.

The title fight is open to the public and will be televised live on ESPN5 at 7 pm, while the undercards will be shown on AkysonTV starting at 4 pm The card is being promoted by ESPN5 Boxing, MP Promotions, Sanman Promotions and Peter Maniatis Events. – Rappler.com