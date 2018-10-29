The home bet succumbs to Felix Alvarado in their bout for the International Boxing Federation light flyweight belt

Published 9:04 PM, October 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Randy Petalcorin missed a chance on becoming the next Filipino world champion after falling prey to Nicaragua's Felix Alvarado in a knockout loss at the Midas Hotel in Pasay City on Monday, October 29.

The Filipino got floored twice earlier before ultimately kneeling down in the 7th round as the referee stopped the bout after 10 counts to reward the vacant International Boxing Federation light flyweight belt to the visitor.

Petalcorin saw his 6-fight winning streak snapped as his record fell to 29-3-1 (22 KOs).

Alvarado, meanwhile, marched on to his 16th straight win for an improve card of 34-2-0 (30 KOs). – Rappler.com