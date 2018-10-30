Randy Petalcorin fails to clinch the IBF light flyweight title over Felix Alvarado

Published 6:14 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Randy Petalcorin went down fighting.

Treating his battle with Felix Alvarado for the International Boxing Federation light flyweight title as one-shot deal, he poured it all on Monday night, October 29, at Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

He was good and strong. But the Nicaraguan was a tad better and stronger.

The knockout indicators favoring Alvarado proved accurate.

Petalcorin can punch harder against most 108-pound contenders (29-3-1 with 22 knockouts). But Alvarado wields hammer in both hands and uses them with the precision of a blacksmith.

No wonder, Alvarado claimed Petalcorin as his 10th straight and 31st KO victim in 34 victories against two disputable decision losses in world title fights against Japanese Kazuto Ioka in 2013 and against Argentine Juan Carlos Reveco in 2014.

Fact is, the 29-year-old Alvarado became the scourge of the division. Reason why it took him years to get another crack at the crown.

The 26-year-old Petalcorin was aware of Alvarado’s fearsome reputation. But like a true warrior, he went to war.

They tangled fiercely for 7 rounds, with the Nicaraguan ahead on two judges' scorecards and one siding with the Filipino when the end came at the 2:04 mark.

It should have come sooner, but Petalcorin gallantly rose from the first knockdown caused by a crackling left hook to the side. A solid right to the liver caused another knockdown, but he struggled up anew.

By then, however, Alvarado was on a rampage. As promised, he did not let Petalcorin survive on his feet.

Petalcorin desperately tried to hang in there, but was hurt and gassed out.

As it turned out, his corner suspected Petalcorin suffered internal bleeding by the 4th round due to Alvarado’s savage bloody blows. Fortunately, there was none.

For now, Petalcorin will feel frustration and pain. Similar to what Alvarado endured in his first two failed attempts.

Petalcorin will be given a complete rest by his handlers, Sanman Promotions, to let his body heal and his mind to clear up. And then he’ll return to the gym and fight again.

Only 26, Pactolerin has enough time to pursue his world title drive once more. Just like what Alvarado did. – Rappler.com