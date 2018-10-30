Jade Bornea and Giemel Magramo take home wins in the supporting bouts of Randy Petalcorin's losing stand against Felix Alvarado

Published 7:53 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The time has come for Jade Bornea to seek international recognition.

Showing poise, skill and power necessary to become a world champion, Bornea stopped compatriot Macrea Gandionco in the fifth round of their super flyweight bout Monday night, October 29, to stretch his unbeaten run to 13 at Midas Hotel and Casino in Pasay City.

Living up to his moniker, Hurricane, Bornea proved to be a sleek, volume puncher, packing enough force in each shot to topple Gandionco, who opted to stand his ground rather than seek refuge and fight from a distance.

Concentrating his guns on the body, the 23-year-old Bornea, an amateur standout with stints in the AIBA Youth World Championships and the Asian Confederation Boxing Championships, dropped Gandionco in the second, fourth, and twice in the fifth round, prompting the referee to call it a halt at the 2:38 mark.

Bornea, born in Arakan, North Cotabato, but is now fighting out of General Santos City, notched his ninth knockout victory and impressed Sanman Promotions CEO Jean Claude Manangquil enough to line him up for fights abroad.

It wasn’t only Bornea who made an impression in the supporting bouts of Randy Petalcorin’s losing stand against Nicaraguan Felix Alvarado in their tussle for the International Boxing Federation light flyweight crown.

Giemel Magramo also cut an imposing figure in a third round demolition of Petchcorchae Kokietgym to retain his World Boxing Organization flyweight crown.

A wicked left to the rib of the Thai got the job done for Magramo, son of former pro boxer Melvin, at the 2:48 mark.

The 24-year-old Magramo, a protege of Johnny Elorde, raised his record to 22-1 with 18 knockouts while the Thai fell to 17-2, 8 KOs.

According to Elorde, more international fights are being worked out for Magramo. – Rappler.com