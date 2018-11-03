In the twilight of an illustrious career, five-division world champion Nonito Donaire seeks to relive his glory days

Published 2:26 PM, November 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Whether Nonito Donaire still wields lethal power will be known when he returns to the bantamweight division against Irish champion Ryan Burnett on Saturday, November 3 (Sunday, November 4, Manila time), in the World Boxing Super Series at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

As promised, Donaire made weight on his first try, tipping the scales at 117.7 pounds on Friday, slightly lighter than Burnett’s 117.8, and heading to his 17th world title appearance.

In the twilight of an illustrious career, the 35-year-old Donaire is seeking to relive his glory days by dropping 8 pounds to challenge Burnett, who is only 26, for the World Boxing Association super bantamweight crown.

British oddsmakers have installed Burnett (19-0, 9 knockouts) the huge favorite to beat Donaire (38-5, 24 KOs) and send the five-division world champion into retirement.

Fact is, a 950 UK pounds bet on Burnett wins just 100 UK pounds while a 100-pound bet on Donaire gets 575 pounds in return.

Donaire, who last fought as a bantamweight in 2011 when he bested Omar Narvaez in New York, however, believes his power will carry him through against the native of Belfast, Ireland.

“I know that I just have have the punch in this division, I just have that scary punch and you just got to watch and see how it really plays out, “Donaire told britishboxing news.co.uk.

"I think I’m back to being the devastating guy, I’ve always been devastating even at 126, they fear my power.”

While he’s no longer as fast with his hands and sharp with his reflexes, Donaire, the 2012 Fighter of the Year, definitely can’t be taken lightly by any contender in the 118 to 126 weight classes.

Burnett knows that, of course, saying that Donaire is going to be his toughest test.

The Burnett-Donaire clash is part of the WBSS calendar pitting 8 topnotch bantamweights to determine the consensus world champion.

Also in the fold are WBA regular champion Naoya Inoue (17-0, 15 KOs) of Japan, International Boxing Federation champion Emamanuel Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) of Puerto Rico and World Boxing Organization titlist Zolani Tete (28-3, 21 KOs) of South Africa.

Other results saw Inoue stop Jua Carlos Parayano on October 7 and Tete win by decision over Mikhail Aloyan on October 17. Rodriguez is slated to clash with Australian Jason Moloney next.

The winner between Burnett and Donaire takes on Tete in the semifinals. – Rappler.com