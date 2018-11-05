The 41-year-old boxer puts his undefeated record on the line against Japan's Tenshin Nasukawa

Published 1:39 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is once again coming out of retirement, but this time, it could be as a mixed martial artist.

Mayweather will be facing Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in the RIZIN Fighting Federation, the Japanese MMA organization announced on Monday, November 5.

The fight, which will be contested under "special rules," is slated on New Year's Eve at the Saitama Super Arena.

It could be remembered that the 41-year-old came out of retirement in August 2017 to fight UFC stalwart Conor McGregor in a boxing match. He won via a tenth-round technical knockout to improve his record to a spotless 50-0.

While the rules of the bout have yet to be determined, Mayweather teased the public with what could be coming. He posted a photo of himself wearing RIZIN kickboxing gloves on Instagram.

"I want to give the people what they want – blood, sweat and tears," Mayweather told a news conference in Tokyo after reportedly flying into Japan on his private jet.

"I want to continue to build my relationship with Money Team Tokyo," he added, promoting the cross-code bout as an expansion of his businesses into Japan.

"I want to continue coming over here and bringing other fighters so my company can continue to grow and RIZIN can continue to grow."

"We've been making some huge fights happen in the US, but we look forward to taking the Mayweather Promotions banner and the TMT banner worldwide."

If the fight doesn't fall through, he will be two decades older than the 20-year-old Nasukawa, who is unbeaten in kickboxing with a 27-0 record.

"It's the biggest moment in my life and I want to be the man who changes history. I'll do that with these fists, with one punch – just watch," the Japanese said. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com