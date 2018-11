The Filipino exacts revenge on Brazil's Bibiano Fernandes

Published 11:55 PM, November 09, 2018

SINGAPORE – Filipino Kevin Belingon reigned supreme as ONE Championship's undisputed bantamweight champion after redeeming himself against Brazil's Bibiano Fernandes in their title unification bout on Friday, November 9.

Belingon, who was submitted the first time they met, exacted revenged on Bibiano with a split decision victory before a mammoth crowd at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here. – Rappler.com