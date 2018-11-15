Chief trainer Joven Jimenez says Mark Anthony Barriga is peaking in time for his December 1 bout versus Mexican-American Carlos Licona

Published 9:57 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A notable counterpuncher, Mark Anthony Barriga will be displaying his offensive prowess when he tangles with Mexican-American Carlos Licona for the International Boxing Federation minimumweight crown on December 1 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

This new strategy can be gleaned from the video clip of his recent mitts session with chief trainer Joven Jimenez posted by Jeaneth Aro, nutritionist, dietitian of Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite.

It showed Barriga, a 2012 London Olympian, going after Jimenez with jabs and combinations, a deviation from his usual wait-and-see ring tactics.

Jimenez confirmed he wants Barriga to be more exciting, more active against Licona because this will be his first time to see action under Tom Brown’s TGB Promotions. The fight card will be headlined by Deontay Wilder’s defense of the World Boxing Council heavyweight title against Tyson Fury.

“Kailangang umatake din siya, “said Jimenez. “Hindi puwedeng sa depensa lang umasa.”

(He also needs to attack. He can't just rely on his defense.)

Thus far, Jimenez said Barriga, 9-0 with 1 knockout, is peaking in time for the 12-rounder with Lincona (13-0 with 2 KOs).

With his food intake duly monitored by Aro, a taekwondo blackbelter who serves as nutritionist coach of the Philippine jins, Barriga is down to 113 pounds from as heavy as 130.

“Maganda ang pakiramdam niya, hindi siya hirap, “said Jimenez, noting Barriga doesn’t even need to go on a diet and wear sweat suits to shed off pounds. “Tamang-tama (ang timbang), sa last week dapat 3 or 4 pounds over na lang.”

(He's feeling good, he's not having a tough time. His weight is right on target, he'll just be 3 or 4 pounds over a week before the fight.)

Barriga, a southpaw, is already on the tapering stage of his preparations after going through as many as 12 rounds of sparring last week.

“Nasa 8 rounds na lang kami ngayon," said Jimenez, who co-manages Barriga with IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas. “Na-feel ko lumakas siya."

(We're already at 8 rounds. I feel that he has gotten stronger.)

According to Jimenez, they’ll be leaving for Los Angeles on November 22 and will be wrapping up Barriga’s training there. – Rappler.com