The Filipino boxing icon gears up for his January 19 title defense versus Adrien Broner

Published 7:40 AM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After celebrating his 40th birthday on December 17, Manny Pacquiao will go full blast with his training for his defense of the World Boxing Association welterweight crown against Adrien Broner on January 19 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Fact is, the eight-division world champion will be spending Christmas and New Year in the United States so as his preparations won't be interrupted.

The first phase of the eight-week buildup will be held in Manila and General Santos City under the supervision of lead trainer Buboy Fernandez.

Pacquiao, accompanied by wife Jinkee and her twin sister Janet, left for New York City Saturday afternoon, November 17, while Fernandez and a support crew took the evening flight.

MP Promotions' Joe Ramos, the take charge guy of Pacquiao’s boxing affairs, left earlier to prepare for Pacquiao's arrival for the two-city press conference to drum up interest for the pay-per-view title fight.

Pacquiao and Broner meet each other and face the press at Gotham Hall on Monday.

They will proceed to Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on Tuesday for the second stop of the tour.

Team Pacquiao heads back to Manila on Wednesday, with Pacquiao and Fernandez set to start training camp.

This early, Fernandez, who assumed the coaching reins from Freddie Roach for the Lucas Matthysse title fight in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is studying tapes of Broner's previous fights.

With their team-up resulting to Pacquiao's seventh-round knockout of Matthysse, Fernandez was given another tour of duty by his bosom buddy. – Rappler.com