Manny Pacquiao and Jerwin Ancajas lead the reigning Filipino world champions who will be honored in the 3rd WBC Women's Convention and Asian Summit

Published 5:01 PM, November 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country's top boxers and promoters will be feted during the three-day 3rd WBC Women's Convention and Asian Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

To be given recognition for their ring exploits are current world champions Manny Pacquiao (WBC welterweight), Jerwin Ancajas (IBF junior bantamweight), Nonito Donaire Jr (WBA bantamweight), Vic Saludar (WBO minimumweight) and Michael Dasmariñas (IBO bantamweight).

For their efforts to propagate the sport, Claude Mananquil of Sanman Promotions, Gabriel Elorde Jr of Elorde Promotions and Brico Santig of Highland Boxing Gym will also be honored by the World Boxing Council, which is staging the event being hosted by the Games and Amusements Board headed by chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra, also the international secretary of the WBC.

Likewise to be recognized are former Filipino world champions Rene Barrientos, Erbito Salvarria, Rolando Navarette, Frank Cedeno, Luisito Espinosa and Gerry Peñalosa.

Other honorees are former world champions Malcom Tunacao, Sonny Boy Jaro, Rolando Pascua, Brian Viloria and Rodel Mayol.

To be given posthumous awards are boxing greats Gabriel “Flash”Elorde, Pedro Adigue, former WBC president Jusitiniano Montano, former WBC secretary general Rudy Salud and international matchmaker/promoter Lope “Papa” Sarreal.

Over 500 delegates from all over the world, including female boxers Alicia Ashley, super bantamweight champion; Jelena Mrdjenovic, WBC featherweight titlist; Raja Amasheh, WBC diamond super flyweight champion, Franchon Crews Dezurn, WBC super middleweight champion;Martha Salazar, former heavyweight champion; Raja Amasheh, WBC diamond super flyweight champion; Fabiana Bytyqi, WBC bantamweight titlist; and Kenia Enriquez, interim junior flyweight champion; are in Manila for the event that formally started Saturday, November 17.

Also present were Martha Salazar, former heavyweight champion; Melissa St. Vil, former WBC silver featherweight champion; rising flyweight Sulem Urbina, Asia Boxing Council continental minimumweight titlist Ui Shikawa and transgender muay thai competitor Parinya Caroenphol.

A press conference was held Friday at Sofitel Philippine Plaza Hotel with Mitra, Christiane Manzur, WBC Cares chairperson and wife of WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman; Malte Mueller-Michaelis, WBC women’s championship committee chairman; Jill Diamond, international chairperson of WBC Cares; giving messages.

A gala awards dinner was held Saturday, while a six-bout boxing and muay thai fight card, is slated Sunday. Delegates will also be treated to a boat tour to Corregidor. – Rappler.com