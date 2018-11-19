The Philippines' Jonathan Almacen nabs the WBC Continental Asia minimumweight title

Published 5:24 PM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – What was supposed to be just a sidelight turned out to be the most-attended aspect of the 3rd WBC Women's Convention and Asian Summit Sunday night, November 18.

Uzbekistan's Azizbek Abdugofurov proved to be too skillful for China's Wuzhati Nuerlang and retained the WBC Silver world super middleweight championship via unanimous decision in the headliner of the six-fight card dubbed "The Big Challenge" at Forum 1 of the Philippine International Convention Center.

Dubbed AAA or Triple A for his initials, Abdugofurov dominated the first half of the 12-rounder then got back his wind and rhythm in the late rounds to post a 117-111,118-112, t118-112 that drew approval from a crowd of over a thousand, including delegates and combat sports enthusiasts.

The unbeaten Abdufurov raised his record to 11-0 with 4 knockouts, while Nuerlang fell to 11-2 (9 KOs) following the bout watched live by 9.4 million viewers in China.

Landing body shots and uppercuts, Abdugofurov was way ahead in the scorecards, 79-73, 78-74, 78-74, forcing Nuerlang to go all-out with his assault, twice pinning the tiring Uzbek to the ropes in the 9th round.

Nuerlang, however, weathered the onslaught which lasted up to the 10th round, and showed his counterpunching skills, picking his spots, especially at center ring.

In the chief supporting bout, Thai Phannaluk Kongsang showed poise and experience in beating Indian Urvashi Singh by split decision for the vacant WBC Asia female bantamweight title.

Exploiting her reach advantage, Kongsan raised her record to 5-6-1, 2 KOs, while Singh suffered her first loss after 3 stoppages.

The opening Muay Thai contests saw Rudsma Abubakar (11-3) trounce Ruth Gambican (10-2) in a three-rounder, and Danai Wasan (21-6) prevail by TKO over a bloodied Jason Vedana (19-4).

In the boxing opener, the WBC Asia female super flyweight throne remained vacant following a hard-fought majority draw between Filipinos Carlean Rivas (6-6-4) and Gretel de Paz (5-4-1, 2 KO).

Filipino Jonathan Almacen bucked a head clash-inflicted cut over his right eye in the 1st round to beat Chinese Xiang Li by unanimous decision for the vacant WBC Continental Asia minimumweight title.

The 19-year-old Almacen climbed to 5-2-2 with 1 KO following scores of 78-73, 77-74, 77-74. Li dropped to 5-2-1, 2 KOs.

The three-day event, which lured over 500 participants from 17 countries, was hosted by the Games and Amusements Board through Chairman Khalil Mitra and Commissioners Mario Masanguid and Eduard Trinidad.

The delegates were treated to a tour of Corregidor Island on Monday morning followed by a luau farewell party in the evening. – Rappler.com